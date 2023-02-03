Foo Fighters Are Headlining Another Festival This Summer

After some questions if the Foo Fighters would continue playing together after the unexpected death of Taylor Hawkins last March, Dave Grohl and company are very much still a band and ready to rock. On Friday (February 3), they were announced as a headliner for Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July. They join a pretty diverse lineup that includes fellow headliners Lizzo and The Strokes, as well as other big names like Lewis Capaldi, Louis Cole, Anderson.Paak’s NxWorries, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Cory Wong, Denzel Curry, Slowdive, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yo La Tengo and Black Midi, among others.

Fuji Rock marks the eighth festival appearance the Foos are expected to make this year. The summer of the Foo starts May 26 with Boston Calling, followed by Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival; Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in early June (they're replacing Pantera); Bonnaroo on June 18, Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee on July 15 and The Town in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 9.

The event slated to take place July 28-30 at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Japan. Check out the full lineup below.