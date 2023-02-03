Illinois Hotel Named One Of The ‘Most Romantic’ In The US

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered —whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Country Living recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your "lovey-dovey vibes." The publication has compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Illinois getaway spot made the list: Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Once you enter Deer Path Inn, you'll feel like you just stepped into England—all thanks to the hotel’s dedicated innkeeper, who spent two weeks traveling around Great Britain to learn the art of English inn-keeping. While staying in one of the inn's 57 rooms, you can also enjoy an authentic English meal at the restaurant, black pudding included!"

If you're planning to travel outside the state for your next romantic vacation, check out the full list from Country Living list below: