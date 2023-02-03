Judas Priest Give Fans Update After Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour
By Katrina Nattress
February 3, 2023
Judas Priest was set to tour with Ozzy Osbourne before the Prince of Darkness was forced to cancel all remaining shows and retire from touring. As they try to navigate what's next after the canceled tour, the metal icons shared fans an update while sending their condolences to Ozzy.
"We send all our love and support for Ozzy and thank our fans in the UK and Ireland especially for your loyalty by standing with us....." they wrote on Twitter. "Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again soon and will post update’s [sic] accordingly"
See Judas Priest's tweet below.
Ozzy— Judas Priest (@judaspriest) February 2, 2023
We send all our love and support for Ozzy and thank our fans in the UK and Ireland especially for your loyalty by standing with us.....
Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again soon and will post update’s accordingly
Love Judas Priest pic.twitter.com/RXrDD8xjLN
Ozzy shared the unfortunate news in a statement earlier this week. “As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” he wrote, referencing a fall he had the required neck surgery. “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."
“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know,” he continued. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”
Though his touring days are over, Ozzy mentioned his team is trying to come up with ways for him to perform without traveling.