Meek Mill Speaks After DJ Drama Dubs 'Just Wanna Rock' Philly's New Anthem
By Tony M. Centeno
February 3, 2023
Meek Mill is defending his classic song "Dreams and Nightmares" as the overall Philly anthem after DJ Drama suggested otherwise.
On Thursday night, February 2, Meek hit up his Twitter timeline to emphasize how special the intro to his debut album Dreams and Nightmares has become to the city of Philadelphia. Since its release over a decade ago, the song has been used by the Philadelphia Eagles as the anthem their second Super Bowl appearance back in 2018 with NBC Sports declaring it as the “the greatest Philly sports anthem ever.” Meek totally agrees.
Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years!— MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 2, 2023
"Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years!" Meek tweeted.
His comments came after DJ Drama respectfully declared his artist Lil Uzi Vert's latest banger "Just Wanna Rock" as the new Philly anthem "this year." In an interview with TMZ earlier this week, Drama put the chart-climbing record on a pedestal just days after Uzi walked out the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their victory in the NFC Championship game.
“I think it’s fair to say that ‘I Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” Drama declared. “I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [throughout] Super Bowl weekend.”
DJ Drama says “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil uzi vert surpassed Meek Mill’s intro as the ANTHEM of Philly 👀 is this true or false ?? pic.twitter.com/PitjwxfCZE— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 2, 2023
The discourse around Drama's opinion has been interesting to say the least. However, it seems like the fans have already spoken on the official Philly anthem. Last week, Meek shared a video of fans shouting the lyrics of "Dreams and Nightmares" while celebrating the Eagles' big win. He even dropped a brief freestyle about the San Francisco 49ers' loss. We'll see who's song gets played the most during Super Bowl LVII on February 12.