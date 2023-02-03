"Intro been lighting the world for 10 years! Like shaking rooms for years!" Meek tweeted.



His comments came after DJ Drama respectfully declared his artist Lil Uzi Vert's latest banger "Just Wanna Rock" as the new Philly anthem "this year." In an interview with TMZ earlier this week, Drama put the chart-climbing record on a pedestal just days after Uzi walked out the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their victory in the NFC Championship game.



“I think it’s fair to say that ‘I Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced — with all due respect — ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” Drama declared. “I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [throughout] Super Bowl weekend.”

