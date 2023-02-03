Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie & Wife Welcome First Child

Former Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah have welcomed their first child together!

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that the baby was born earlier this week. There's no word yet on the newborn's name or sex, but the source said everyone is happy and healthy.

The news comes after Urie revealed last week Panic! "will be no more." The surprise announcement came January 24 when Urie posted a statement on the band's Instagram, telling fans "it's been a hell of a journey" since first forming in 2004. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way," he wrote. "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

Urie shared that the decision came as he and Sarah were expecting their first child together. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure," he wrote. "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."