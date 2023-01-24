Panic! At The Disco 'Will Be No More,' Announces Breakup

Panic! At The Disco will be "no more" at the end of its European tour.

Brendon Urie made the surprise announcement in a statement to the band's Instagram on Tuesday (January 24), telling fans "it's been a hell of a journey" since first forming in 2004.

"Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way," he wrote. "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

Urie revealed that the decision comes as he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting their first child together, a life-changing event that he said some fans managed to figure out even though they were "trying to keep it to ourselves."

"The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure," he wrote. "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

He continued, "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together."

Urie concluded his statement with a simple message to the fans who have supported the band over the years: "I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

The band has had a revolving door of members since dropping its debut album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in 2005, but Urie and his iconic voice have been a continued presence throughout the years and the albums that followed: Pretty. Odd. in 2008, Vices & Virtues in 2011, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die in 2013, Death of a Bachelor in 2016, Pray for the Wicked in 2018, and most recently Viva Las Vengeance in 2022.

Check out Urie's full statement below.