Texans Will Be Really Happy About This National Grocery Store Ranking

Texans' love for H-E-B is being recognized on a national scale.

Dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, recently unveiled its sixth annual Grocery Retailer Preference Index and in the No. 1 spot is Texas-based H-E-B!

To formulate these rankings, Dunnhumby used the Retailer Preference Index which "is the only approach to ranking grocers that combines financial results with customer perception" and includes "the largest 63 retailers in the industry that sell everyday food and non-food household items." Furthermore, the data company used financial data from Edge Ascential and customer perception data from its survey of about 10,000 American grocery shoppers.

What do the rankings mean? Dunnhumby says the list predicts which grocery retailers "will have the strongest financial results and strongest emotional bonds with customers over the long term." It also predicts a composite measure of success using "annual sales growth (momentum), U.S. sales market share (size), sales per square foot (efficiency), share of individual customers’ grocery budgets (efficiency) and strength of emotional connection with customers (bonds)."

Behind top dog H-E-B are Costco and Amazon to round out the top three.

"I find shopping in stores where the employees are well taken care of offer a better shopping experience so I like to mostly shop at stores like (H-E-B). However their price also matters as well as great products that are offered," one shopper said.

"I love (H-E-B) because of their store brand and all of the different things they make and have to offer. They truly put pride in their work," said another.

Here's a look at the top 15 grocery retailers in the U.S.:

H-E-B Costco Amazon Wegmans Sam's Club Market Basket Amazon Fresh Trader Joe's WinCo Foods BJ's Target Aldi ShopRite Walmart Neighborhood Market Walmart

Check out the full report.