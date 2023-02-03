This Is Michigan's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

February 3, 2023

Seared Bison Fillet Steak with Creamy Mushroom Herb Barley
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Michigan restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Michigan is The Jamaican Pot in Detroit.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"Detroit was once (perhaps unfairly) dubbed a "food desert", but it's far from that now, with swish spots selling small plates joining long-standing (or new) mom-and-pop stops. Among them is The Jamaican Pot, opened by a husband and wife team Rose Forrest – aka Mama Rose – and Bruce Cunningham in 2014. They're loved for their boneless jerk chicken, curry goat, and red snapper dishes, and they've now got a second location."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

