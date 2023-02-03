This Is Ohio’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Ohio spot made the list: the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg. Here's what they had to say about it:

"As an award-winning hotel that is known for its romantic atmosphere, the Belamere Suites Hotel in Perrysburg offers luxurious amenities in beautiful rooms with their own private entrance and attached parking garage. Whirlpool tubs, fireplaces, and luxurious toiletries are some of the things guests enjoy. Some suites even have a private, heated pool."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Ohio. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.