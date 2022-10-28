This Ohio Candy Store Is The Best In The State

With so many different delicious confections to chose from, including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States. They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named b.a. Sweetie Candy Company as the best of the best in Ohio. It's the largest candy store in North America, according to their website. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"For over 68 years, b.a. Sweetie Candy has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from our giant wholesale candy store. We carry the absolute largest variety of candy available anywhere in the world! Whether you need a thousand pounds of Tootsie Rolls for a parade or a half of a pound for your belly, we have it, and we have it now. Sweeties carries classic candy, retro candy, bulk candy, wholesale candy, and much more! We are also one of Cleveland, Ohio’s not-to-be-missed attractions!"