Update On Arrest Warrant Issued For Bengals' Joe Mixon

Local officials have reportedly requested for the dismissal of an arrest warrant issued to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Friday (February 3), the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Judge Curt Kissinger, who was assigned the case, told the Enquirer that prosecutors had presented an entry that would dismiss the charge, but he didn't immediately sign off on the request as authorities hadn't yet contacted the woman who made the accusations in adherence with state law. Kissinger did, however, say he believes the charges will be dropped on Friday.

The Cincinnati Police Department issued a warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing for Mixon, who was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “you should be popped in the face and I should shoot you," during a road rage incident on January 21, one day prior to the Bengals' AFC Division Round road win against the Buffalo Bills, according to court records.

Mixon had previously been charged with misdemeanor assault and suspended by the Oklahoma Sooners for the entire 2014 college football season following an incident in which he was shown on video punching and knocking out a female student on the University of Oklahoma campus in July 2014. The running back completed one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling as part of a plea agreement reached in relation to the case.

Mixon was selected at No. 48 overall in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has served as the Bengals' primary back throughout his six-year NFL career. The former Oklahoma standout recorded 814 yards -- the lowest total since his rookie season -- and seven touchdowns on 210 rushing attempts in 2022.