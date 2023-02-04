Billie Eilish Looks Radiant in New Fragrance Campaign

Billie Eilish has stunned fans once again, this time with a gorgeous new teaser posted to Instagram encouraging fans to consider getting their valentine some perfume from her own personal line Billie Eilish Fragrance. The caption on the post is about what you'd expect it to be with Billie promoting the forthcoming release "shop Eilish for valentines day 🥰."

The video doesn't reveal any specifics, it just shows off Eilish herself laid out with her recently released Eilish No. 2 fragrance in hand. Even though the vintage filters it's easy to make out Billie's stunning look in nude-colored lingerie. Eilish last drew attention to her fragrance with the original announcement of No. 2 in a rain-soaked photoshoot that dropped alongside a surprise release of the perfume back in November.