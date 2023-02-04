Billie Eilish Looks Radiant in New Fragrance Campaign

By Lavender Alexandria

February 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish has stunned fans once again, this time with a gorgeous new teaser posted to Instagram encouraging fans to consider getting their valentine some perfume from her own personal line Billie Eilish Fragrance. The caption on the post is about what you'd expect it to be with Billie promoting the forthcoming release "shop Eilish for valentines day 🥰."

The video doesn't reveal any specifics, it just shows off Eilish herself laid out with her recently released Eilish No. 2 fragrance in hand. Even though the vintage filters it's easy to make out Billie's stunning look in nude-colored lingerie. Eilish last drew attention to her fragrance with the original announcement of No. 2 in a rain-soaked photoshoot that dropped alongside a surprise release of the perfume back in November.

Though Eilish hasn't released any new music since her two-song EP Guitar Songs in July of last year, her name has stayed in the headlines. Just last month an obsessed fan allegedly broke into the Eilish family home, though thankfully nobody was there. And just a few days ago Katy Perry drew attention for mentioning Billie Eilish as an artist she made a 'huge mistake' by not working with when she had the opportunity.

Billie Eilish
