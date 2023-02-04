Doja Cat Returns To Twitter With A Strange Take On Alien Abduction

Doja Cat has made a return to Twitter after over a month away from the platform and she treated fans to some more of her unique thoughts. The new post reads "when the aliens come theyre gonna pick me to go to their planet cuz im funny and i have a nice clavicle." Fans were quick to post their reactions and jokes in response to the bizarre tweet, with many latching on to jokes about Doja Cat's previous album and its spacey title Planet Her.

Twitter wasn't the only platform that Doja took to this weekend to interact with fans and critics. In a new picture posted to Instagram she sports a black lace top and a full face of make-up, which is a stark contrast to some of the recent looks she's been wearing at various fashion shows. The difference in appearance isn't lost on Doja Cat either, who clapped back at critics of her outfits with a caption that reads "Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a*s lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao."