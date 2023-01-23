Doja Cat Looks Unrecognizable Covered In 30,000 Crystals

Doja Cat is known for changing up her look and trying out new styles, and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week proves she's not afraid to take risks.

The "Woman" rapper looked unrecognizable when she arrived to the Schiaparelli show on Monday (January 23), showing up in an all-red outfit and body paint and covered in more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals in a look inspired by Dante's Inferno, per Page Six. The bright strapless Haute Couture dress and beaded skirt was accessorized with dangling statement earrings, wrap and knee-high heeled boots with toes.

The outfit itself is stunning, but Doja went above and beyond with red paint covering her entire body and topped with thousands of red crystals in a look by makeup artist Pat McGrath, who shared a closer look at the star's shimmering face on Instagram and revealed that it took nearly five hours to complete.

"Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look...," McGrath captioned the transformation post. "The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance."