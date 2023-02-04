Rihanna Is Reportedly Planning A Big Announcement Following Super Bowl

By Lavender Alexandria

February 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna's upcoming halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl feels like the only thing anyone can talk about as rumors swirl regarding what she might perform and who might be there. Expectations are appropriately high considering it's the genre-bending superstar's first performance since she took the Grammys stage in 2018.

But according to a new report from The Sun, she might be gearing up for a lot more shows coming soon. According to their source, Rihanna will play her Super Bowl halftime show "and will then unveil her full comeback, including new music and a tour across North America later this year." They go on to explain that fans may have to travel to see Rihanna as “her plan is to set up mini residencies in major cities rather than visit multiple places."

European fans are expected to have an opportunity to see her as well, though they may have to wait a bit longer. "It will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024" the source explains. Rihanna wouldn't be the first highly anticipated tour act to announce long-awaited dates this year, as just a few days ago Beyonce confirmed the long-speculated about dates for her upcoming Renaissance tour.

Rihanna
