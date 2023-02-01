Beyoncé Officially Announces The Dates For Her RENAISSANCE World Tour

Beyoncé's tour plans have been on the minds of the BeyHive for months. Early reports about her tour prep came in just weeks after she released her RENAISSANCE album. After confirming the plans last year during a charity event, the "Cuff It" crooner fueled the hype for her tour earlier this month with her epic performance inside Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. During her 60-minute set, she looked like a goddess as she performed "Brown Skin" for the first time with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.



The last time she went on tour was back in 2018 when she and her husband JAY-Z hit the road for their On The Run II Tour following the release of their Everything Is Love album. It''ll be her first solo tour since her 2016 Formation World Tour.



As of this report, there's no confirmed time and date for when the tickets will be available. See the dates for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE World Tour below.