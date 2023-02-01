Beyoncé Officially Announces The Dates For Her RENAISSANCE World Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
February 1, 2023
After months of speculation, Beyoncé has finally confirmed her plans to tour the world.
On Wednesday, February 1, the Grammy award-winning singer announced the dates for her RENAISSANCE World Tour. Her upcoming tour is set to kick off in May in Stockholm, Sweden before it hits the U.S. in July. From there, she plans on hitting numerous major cities like Detroit, Boston, Miami, Las Vegas, and Dallas. She plans on wrapping up the tour in September in New Orleans. You can see all the details on her official website now.
Beyoncé's tour plans have been on the minds of the BeyHive for months. Early reports about her tour prep came in just weeks after she released her RENAISSANCE album. After confirming the plans last year during a charity event, the "Cuff It" crooner fueled the hype for her tour earlier this month with her epic performance inside Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. During her 60-minute set, she looked like a goddess as she performed "Brown Skin" for the first time with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
The last time she went on tour was back in 2018 when she and her husband JAY-Z hit the road for their On The Run II Tour following the release of their Everything Is Love album. It''ll be her first solo tour since her 2016 Formation World Tour.
As of this report, there's no confirmed time and date for when the tickets will be available. See the dates for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE World Tour below.
5.10 - STOCKHOLM, SE - FRIENDS ARENA
5.14 - BRUSSELS, BE - BAUDOIN STADIUM
5.17 - CARDIFF, UK - PRINCIPALITY STADIUM
5.20 - EDINBURGH, UK - MURRAYFIELD
5.23 - SUNDERLAND, UK - STADIUM OF LIGHT
5.26 - PARIS, FR - STADE DE FRANCE
5.29 - LONDON, UK - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
5.30 - LONDON, UK - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
6.02 - LONDON, UK - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
6.06 - LYON, FR - GROUPAMA STADIUM
6.08 - BARCELONA, SP - OLYMPIC STADIUM
6.11 - MARSEILLE, FR - ORANGE VÉLODROME
6.15 - COLOGNE, DE - RHEINENERGIESTADION
6.17 - AMSTERDAM, NL - JC ARENA
6.18 - AMSTERDAM, NL - JC ARENA
6.21 - HAMBURG, DE - VOLKSPARKSTADION
6.24 - FRANKFURT, DE - DEUTSCHE BANK PARK
6.27 - WARSAW, PL - PGE NARDOWY
7.08 - TORONTO, CA - ROGERS CENTRE
7.09 - TORONTO, CA - ROGERS CENTRE
7.12 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
7.15 - NASVILLE, TN - NISSAN STADIUM
7.17 - LOUISVILLE, KY - CARDINAL STADIUM
7.20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - HUNTINGTON BANK STADIUM
7.22 - CHICAGO, IL - SOLDIER FIELD
7.26 - DETROIT, MI - FORD FIELD
7.29 - NEW YORK, NY - METLIFE STADIUM
7.30 - NEW YORK, NY - METLIFE STADIUM
8.01 - BOSTON, MA - GILLETTE STADIUM
8.03 - PITTSBURGH, PA - HEINZ FIELD
8.05 - WASHINGTON, DC - FEDEX FIELD
8.09 - CHARLOTTE, NC - BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM
8.11 - ATLANTA, GA - MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM
8.16 - TAMPA, FL - RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
8.18 - MIAMI, FL - HARD ROCK STADIUM
8.21 - ST. LOUIS, MI - DOME AT AMERICAS CENTER
8.24 - PHOENIX, AZ - STATE FARM STADIUM
8.26 - LAS VEGAS, NV - ALLEGIANT STADIUM
8.30 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - LEVI'S STADIUM
9.02 - LOS ANGELES, CA - SOFI STADIUM
9.03 - LOS ANGELES, CA - SOFI STADIUM
9.11 - VANCOUVER, CA - BC PLACE
9.13 - SEATTLE, WA - LUMEN FIELD
9.18 - KANSAS CITY, KS - ARROWHEAD STADIUM
9.21 - DALLAS, TX - AT&T STADIUM
9.23 - HOUSTON, TX - NRG STADIUM
9.27 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - CAESARS SUPERDOME