2 Planes Nearly Collide At Austin Airport

A FedEx cargo plane nearly crashed into a Southwest Airlines plane while attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday (February 4), the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

The FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane was several miles form the airport and cleared to land before it was forced to reverse course after the Southwest Boeing 737 plane was cleared to depart on the same runway, the agency said.

“The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out,” the FAA said.

The Southwest flight was given the go-ahead for takeoff on Runway Left by an air traffic controller just as the FedEx cargo plane was expected to land.