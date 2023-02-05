Colorado State Apologizes For Pro-Russia Chant At Ukrainian Player

Colorado State University has issued an apology after part of its student section chanted a pro-Russia chant at an opposing student-athlete from Ukraine during Saturday night's (February 4) men's basketball game against Utah State.

The school said it "became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted 'Russia' at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine" in a series of tweet shared late Saturday night.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State," the school said. "This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community.

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."