Kim Petras Just Made Grammys History & Her Speech Has Everyone Crying
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2023
Kim Petras and Sam Smith made Grammys history at this year's awards show. On Sunday, February 5th, Kim and Sam took home the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Unholy," making Kim the first out transgender woman to win in that category.
When the iconic duo hit the stage, Smith noticeably stepped to the back and gave Kim the mic so she could take in her moment, and wow, did she make the most of it. "Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she explained which prompted thunderous applause and a standing ovation from everyone in the Crypto.com Arena.
"Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
Her speech was full of gratitude and surprise at going from a "nowhere town" in Germany to the Grammys stage. Kim also took a moment to thank the late pop visionary and trans icon SOPHIE who sadly passed away in early 2021. She later gave a shout-out to the legendary Madonna for advocating for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career. Kim also thanked her mother in her tear-jerking speech saying, "My mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn’t be here without her.”
Fans took to social media to celebrate Kim and react to her moving speech. "goosebumps and tears after that kim petras speech. that's historic," one fan wrote on Twitter. "I love that kim petras made her speech not only about herself and shouted the dolls that have inspired her that came before her," wrote another fan. Congrats to Kim Petras and Sam Smith!