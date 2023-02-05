Kim Petras Just Made Grammys History & Her Speech Has Everyone Crying

Kim Petras and Sam Smith made Grammys history at this year's awards show. On Sunday, February 5th, Kim and Sam took home the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Unholy," making Kim the first out transgender woman to win in that category.

When the iconic duo hit the stage, Smith noticeably stepped to the back and gave Kim the mic so she could take in her moment, and wow, did she make the most of it. "Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she explained which prompted thunderous applause and a standing ovation from everyone in the Crypto.com Arena.