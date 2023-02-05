Mariah Carey Steals The Show And The Mic From Her Daughter In New TikTok

Nobody would want to find themselves in a singing competition with Mariah Carey and that includes her own daughter. In a hilarious new TikTok Mariah's 11-year-old daughter Monroe is practicing her vocals before her mother crashes the party. As Monroe learns, almost nobody can go toe-to-toe with Mariah when it comes to singing, not even her own daughter, as she comes in a completely steals the show. Mariah interrupts her singing and takes over the vocals herself accompanied by the text "POV: every time I try to practice some vocals."

The exceedingly charming video has 10 million views and almost 2 million likes while inspiring hundreds of fans in the comments to wonder what it would be like to have Mariah Carey as your mother. There are also a number of comments expressing fascination over just how much Monroe looks and sounds like her mother, with some even predicting she could follow in her footsteps.