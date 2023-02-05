Mariah Carey Steals The Show And The Mic From Her Daughter In New TikTok
By Lavender Alexandria
February 5, 2023
Nobody would want to find themselves in a singing competition with Mariah Carey and that includes her own daughter. In a hilarious new TikTok Mariah's 11-year-old daughter Monroe is practicing her vocals before her mother crashes the party. As Monroe learns, almost nobody can go toe-to-toe with Mariah when it comes to singing, not even her own daughter, as she comes in a completely steals the show. Mariah interrupts her singing and takes over the vocals herself accompanied by the text "POV: every time I try to practice some vocals."
The exceedingly charming video has 10 million views and almost 2 million likes while inspiring hundreds of fans in the comments to wonder what it would be like to have Mariah Carey as your mother. There are also a number of comments expressing fascination over just how much Monroe looks and sounds like her mother, with some even predicting she could follow in her footsteps.
Last month, Carey was announced as a headliner at the second edition of Usher's throwback festival Lovers & Friends, which takes place in Las Vegas in May of this year. In 2022 she released a deluxe 25th-anniversary edition of her fan-favorite album Butterfly and as usual her definitive Christmas song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' dominated the holiday season.