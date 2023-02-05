Nets Trade Kyrie Irving: Report

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, sources with knowledge of the deal told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Sunday (February 5).

The reported transaction comes two days after Irving requested a trade from the Nets.

Irving has had a tumultuous tenure with the Nets since signing with the franchise as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 NBA season. The guard was suspended for eight games in November after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material.

Irving also missed the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season due to his refusal to get vaccinated amid New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate enforced at the time, which prohibited from playing in home games at Barclays Center, as well as the Nets' games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.