Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood & Bonnie Raitt Honor Christine McVie At Grammys

Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood & Bonnie Raitt came together on stage at the Grammys to honor late, great Fleetwood Mac frontwoman, Christine Mcvie with a special performance of "Songbird." The trio left it all on stage to deliver a passionate and heartfelt cover of the iconic single while photos of music industry legends who passed away this year were displayed behind them. Raitt and Crow both sang while Crow played the paino, and Fleetwood played the drums.

After Mcvie's photo flashed on the screen one last time, Fleetwood opened his arms towards Crow and Raitt as if to commend them for singing the song so beautifully. McVie wrote and recorded "songbird" in 1976 for Rumors which was released in 1977. The songstress would often end Fleetwood Mac concerts with a sincere solo performance of the song. The single stands out to describe the peace one feels when they are in love.

"For you, there'll be no more crying / For you, the sun will be shining / And I feel that when I'm with you / It's alright, I know it's right."

Mcvie passed away at the age of 79-years-old on November 30, 2022. Others that took the stage to pay tribute to artists who passed away in 2022 included Quavo, Kacey Musgraves, and more.