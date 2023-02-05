Steve-O Begs Bam Margera To Get Sober: 'You're Dying, Brother'

Despite numerous stints at rehab and being "basically pronounced dead" while hospitalized in December, Bam Margera is having a hard time staying sober. And those closest to him are getting worried.

The reality star recently posted a photo of himself and his former Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O on Instagram, making scathing comments about the former while praising the latter. "One arm is a best friend who had my f**king back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief," he captioned the post. "If Jeff tremaine was in this photo, he would be to greedy to fit. F**k jeff. Remember I tattooed that on me long ago jeff? It’s because I knew who you were all along.💕@steveo much love and respect."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Steve-O shared a lengthy message begging his friend to get sober. “Bam, last night you had your five-year-old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded," he wrote. “You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen. I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery. I’ve tried everything I can but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery."

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” he continued. “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

See Margera's post and a screenshot of Steve-O's heartbreaking comment below.