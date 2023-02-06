Hear John Legend Take the Stage For A Night Of Intimate Performances

John Legend is continuing the celebration of his Legend music with an intimate evening for fans on February 8th.

Back in September, Legend released his eighth album, Legend, which showcases 24 tracks in total, and includes guest appearances from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rhapsody, and Ledisi. Now, the star is following up with the release of Legend (Solo Sessions), which features piano-heavy versions of his Legend LP, including "Honey," "Nervous," "Wonder Woman," "One Last Dance" and more, in addition to a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

During iHeartRadio Presents An Evening with John Legend, fans will hear John's most recent music and more, as well as an exclusive interview.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Presents An Evening with John Legend on Wednesday, February 8th at 8pm ET/5pm PT via iHeartRadio's All My Jams station. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio R&B, Hot AC and AC stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend by listening to some of his LEGEND songs below.