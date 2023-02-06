Jack Antonoff On If He Believes Artists Are At Fault For High Ticket Prices

Jack Antonoff took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for the second year in a row last night (February 5), and after the big win he had a lengthy chat with the press about the outrageously high prices of concert tickets. Though the producer/musician is close friends with Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, who've both been under fire recently for the cost of tickets to their shows, he didn't name names while giving his two cents on the ordeal.

"The whole thing is incredibly tough. There’s no reason why — if I can go online and buy a car and have it delivered to my house, why can’t I buy a f***ing ticket at the price that the artist wants it to be?" he said. "So it’s that simple. And you know the reason why. It’s not ’cause of artists. So the one thing that I would say while holding a microphone is everybody’s got to chill on the artists. Because everyone’s trying to figure it out. We know who’s making it impossible."

"Look, I’ve asked very simple things of the industry. Let artists opt out of dynamic pricing. Stop taxing merch, and let artists sell tickets at a price that they actually believe," Antonoff continued. "Don’t turn a live show into a free market. That’s really dirty. Charge what you think is fair. But if for one person $50 is nothing, and one person $50 is more than they could ever spend, you’re creating a situation where a different group can come together at one price. The second everything fluctuates is the second that everything goes K-shaped and turns into a weird free market. That’s not what we do."