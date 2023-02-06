Mick Fleetwood Reveals If Fleetwood Mac Will Ever Reunite

Mick Fleetwood was on-hand at the Grammys for a special tribute to his late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie. Alongside Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, he performed the McVie-penned Rumors track "Songbird," and before the ceremony spoke about the possibility of a Fleetwood Mac reunion after McVie's unexpected death.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” he said on the red carpet. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

These comments come after the drummer had expressed interest in a reunion with members past and present in 2021. “I hope [to get] the whole f***ing lot of them [on tour]! I’m not done,” he said at the time. “My English pipe dream, sitting on top of a mushroom, would be that everyone who’s ever played in Fleetwood Mac would be welcome. That’s what would drive me because this is all about a collective.” Of course, that all changed with the passing of McVie.

Although it sounds like the surviving members won't be sharing a stage any time soon, Fleetwood did mention that Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and former member Lindsey Buckingham have been keeping themselves plenty busy, and he plans to do the same. “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” he said.