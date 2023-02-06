This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Phoenix

Any time is the perfect time to get a delicious bowl of frozen yogurt topped with all your favorite fruits, candies, and syrups. February 6th is National Frozen Yogurt Day. So what better way to celebrate than by getting the best frozen yogurt in the city?

Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated frozen yogurt in Phoenix comes from Yogurtini on E Bell Road. The place has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"One of our favorite spots for froyo in the neighborhood! They have several non-dairy/vegan flavors and they are clearly labeled. There seems to a be good mix of old and new flavors each time we visit. The is a huge variety of toppings to choose from, and they are typically very clean/neat. I love that they offer gloves and hand sani prior to beginning your froyo creation. The employees have always been friendly and welcoming. Will continue to frequent this establishment!"

Here are the top 10 places in the city to get frozen yogurt:

Yogurtini- E Bell Rd Zoyo Frozen Yogurt Desert Ridge Yogurtology Yogurtini- W Thunderbird Rd Yogurtland Yogurtini- W Happy Valley Rd Pinkberry Sam's Frozen Yogurt Cherry On Top Yogurtini- Surprise

Check out the full list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city on Yelp's website.