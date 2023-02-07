Aaron Rodgers Gives On-Brand Update On Future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat as he's "still in the art of contemplation about my future" during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (February 7).

"It's going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat just to be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward," Rodgers said.

The three-time MVP specified that the retreat was "four nights of complete darkness" in a "little house" and that he has "a number of friends that have done it and had some profound experiences," which he had been contemplating doing for "a few years now."