Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace Announces Massive 2023 Solo Tour

Laura Jane Grace has announced she's hitting the road this year.

The Against Me! vocalist shared news of her solo headlining tour today (February 7). The trek will kick off on April 5 in Columbia, Missouri, and will make stops in multiple big cities across the United States before finishing up on May 13 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Weakened Friends are slated to support on all headlining dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

“Will be fresh from the studio having just finished album tracking and ready to road test new songs,” Grace said in a press release. “I am also of course very much looking forward to screaming the classics along with everyone else. Whatever you want to hear, happy to play it! Also, many blessings to my booking agent for sending me to Florida during the Chicago winter!”

Laura Jane Grace 2023 Tour Dates

04/05 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note *

04/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon *

04/07 — Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern *

04/08 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall, 1884 Lounge *

04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade, Purgatory Stage *

04/12 — Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar and Grill *

04/14 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive *

04/15 — Orlando, FL @ The Social *

04/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian *

04/18 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

04/19 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits *

04/21 — Winston Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

04/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

04/23 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House *

04/25 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

04/26 — Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom *

04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records, Blue Room *

04/29 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

04/30 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (w/ The Interrupters)

05/07 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

05/09 — Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live (w/ Frank Turner)

05/11 — Portland, ME @ Aura *

05/12 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

05/13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

* = w/ Weakened Friends

^ = supporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters