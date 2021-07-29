Alkaline Trio Says New Songs Are Inspired By The Strokes

As Alkaline Trio prepare for their first shows since the start of the pandemic, lead singer Matt Skiba said their new music is partly inspired by The Strokes.

After releasing Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018, the band dropped a three-track EP last year, called EP, that they hope is "a taste of what's to come," per NME. In fact, the Trio appear to be working on new material, which Skiba said is inspired by The Strokes and their 2020 album The New Abnormal.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff on that latest record and when I'm just tinkering around the guitar, I catch myself referencing it," he said. "There some mid-tempo songs that may or may not be on the new Trio record that were definitely inspired by The Strokes."

Alkaline Trio are slated to hit the road this fall during a co-headling tour with Bad Religion. Both bands were forced to postpone the tour in 2020, but they recently announced new dates starting in October.

"Bad Religion was one of my first loves," said Skiba. "I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard 'Suffer.' They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels."