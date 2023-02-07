Eagles Fan Favorite Wants To Return To Team Before Retirement

Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles said he wants to return to the Philadelphia Eagles before his NFL retirement.

Foles, who is currently signed to the Indianapolis Colts through the 2023 season, spoke to reporters on Monday (February 6) after testifying in a Philadelphia court on behalf of his former teammate and former Eagles captain Chris Maragos in relation to a lawsuit against his former medical team.

"I look forward to coming back and visiting the city and, you know, hopefully even, when it's all said and done, just retiring an Eagle. I think that's the right thing to do," Foles said via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The veteran quarterback took over for an injured Carson Wentz during the Eagles' only Super Bowl-winning season in 2017, which included going 2-1 in three regular season starts and throwing for 971 yards, six touchdowns and one interception during Philadelphia's three playoff wins. Foles threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 28 of 43 passing, while also catching a touchdown pass on the now famous "Philly Special" play during the Eagles' 41-33 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Foles signed a revised contract during the 2018 offseason and split starts with Wentz before the No. 2 overall pick was medically cleared to return. The former Super Bowl MVP has since appeared in games for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and Colts (2022).