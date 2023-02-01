Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29).

Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star, detailed her experience in a post shared on her TikTok account in which she claimed she would never attend another game in Philadelphia.

"I just didn't feel very safe," Warner said. "Fred told me not to wear any red. I did end up wearing a red bag but I had to end up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the 'F yous' and the shoving and that whole thing so I definitely covered it.

"But then I was at the concession stand and this guy saw it, and, you know, he was drunk, so I'll give him that. But he got in my face and this other Eagles fan saw it and was like, 'hey man, you better chill out.'"