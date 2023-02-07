LeBron James Sets New NBA All-Time Scoring Record

James scored an additional two points in the fourth period of Tuesday's loss to finish with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

In an exclusive interview published by the Southern California News Group on Tuesday, James addressed recent comments made by Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki -- who defeated James and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals to win his only NBA championship -- in which he claimed that he would be "running out of arguments" for Michael Jordan as the greatest of all-time once James broke the all-time scoring record.

“I’m gonna let everybody else decide where (the scoring record) puts me,” James said “It’s not for me to say now, ‘OK I’m this or that.’”

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” James added after a pause. “That’s just my confidence, that’s just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don’t know.”

James has drawn comparisons to Jordan since being regarded by most as the greatest high school prospect ever and that debate intensified throughout his legendary 20-year NBA career. The 38-year-old is two championships shy of Jordan's six, but is likely to hold several individual NBA records by the time his career concludes.