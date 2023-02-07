Morrissey Thinks This Label Signed His Album 'In Order To Sabotage It'

Morrissey has not had good luck with record labels in recent years. In 2020, he was dropped from BMG, which released his album I Am Not A Dog On A Chain earlier that year. At the time the former Smiths singer chalked it up to “new plans for ‘diversity’ within BMG’s artist roster;” however, he had been receiving quite a bit of backlash for his far-right political views at the time.

In December, Moz announced he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records” in a lengthy post on his website that explained why Miley Cyrus wanted to be pulled from a collaborative track. In a new message on his website, the singer-songwriter is now saying that "he is quickly coming around to that belief" that Capitol signed his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers with the sole purpose of sabotaging it.

"Morrissey is ‘too diverse’ for Universal Music Group," the statement reads. "Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album."

"Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster," it points out. "Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief."

Read the full statement on Morrissey's official website.