Powerball Ticket Worth Millions Sold In Texas Amid $747 Million Jackpot

Someone in the Lone Star State is taking home a lot of cash from Monday (February 6) night's Powerball drawing!

Despite not winning the $747 million jackpot — someone from Washington got really lucky — a winning ticket worth $2 million was sold somewhere in the Lone Star State. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (5-11-22-23-69), but not the red Powerball number (7), the Texas Lottery announced. The Power Play was 2 and this lucky Texan doubled their winnings to $2,000,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Houston H-E-B located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. Don't forget you have 180 days from the draw date to claim your ticket before it expires!

As far as that hefty jackpot goes, the winning ticket for the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot was sold in Auburn, Washington, KOMO News reports. The winner hasn't come forward yet.

Five more Texans won at least $50,000 after matching four out of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Only one of them Power Played. Throughout Texas, nearly 110,000 people won at least $4 in Monday's drawing.

The Powerball jackpot will now reset to $20 million ($10.8 cash value) for Wednesday's drawing.