President Biden To Deliver The State Of The Union, Here's What To Expect

By Bill Galluccio

February 7, 2023

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden will address a divided Congress for the first time as he delivers the State of the Union on Tuesday (February 7) night at 9 p.m. ET.

Biden will speak about a host of issues facing the country as he tries to set his agenda heading into contentious negotiations with Congress over raising the debt ceiling. During his speech, Biden will talk about the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and relations with China after the military shot down a suspected spy balloon.

For the first time since 2019, the President and members of Congress will be allowed to invite guests to attend the speech. First Lady Jill Biden is bringing 26 guests to Washington, D.C., including BonoTyre Nichols' parents, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, and Brandon Tsay, the hero who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman.

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration's policies at work for the American people," the office of the first lady said in a statement.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to the speech. In addition, Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani will deliver a Spanish-language response for the Republican Party.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.