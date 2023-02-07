President Biden To Deliver The State Of The Union, Here's What To Expect

President Joe Biden will address a divided Congress for the first time as he delivers the State of the Union on Tuesday (February 7) night at 9 p.m. ET.

Biden will speak about a host of issues facing the country as he tries to set his agenda heading into contentious negotiations with Congress over raising the debt ceiling. During his speech, Biden will talk about the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and relations with China after the military shot down a suspected spy balloon.

For the first time since 2019, the President and members of Congress will be allowed to invite guests to attend the speech. First Lady Jill Biden is bringing 26 guests to Washington, D.C., including Bono, Tyre Nichols' parents, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, and Brandon Tsay, the hero who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman.

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration's policies at work for the American people," the office of the first lady said in a statement.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to the speech. In addition, Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani will deliver a Spanish-language response for the Republican Party.