South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America

A trip to the beach is usually a lot of fun in the sun, but sometimes things can go awry, from scary aquatic life popping up in the water to heavy storms and hurricanes darkening the skies. Travel Lens set out to find the most dangerous beaches in the country, compiling a list of the 10 most hazardous beaches around. According to the site:

"We wanted to find out which beaches are more deadly than others, so we looked into several factors, such as fatalities, to discover which beaches in the US present the biggest dangers to visitors."

Seven of the 10 deadliest beaches were scattered around Florida, but one South Carolina oceanfront landed a spot among the rest. At No. 5, Myrtle Beach eared an overall danger score of 6.61 out of 10, compared to the most dangerous beach on the list which scored 8.14. The score was determined when looking at a number of factors, such as how many surf zone fatalities since 2010 (15), the number of shark attacks since 2010 (9) and the number of hurricanes between 1851 and 2020 (31).

Here are the deadliest beaches, according to the site:

New Smyrna Beach, Florida Cocoa Beach, Florida Ormond Beach, Florida Panama City Beach, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Melbourne Beach, Florida Jacksonville Beach, Florida Oak Island, North Carolina Gulf Shores, Alabama Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Check out Travel Lens' full list to read up on the deadliest beaches in the country.