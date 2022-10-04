Boat Stranded By Hurricane Ian Finally Cleared From South Carolina Beach

The shrimp boat that was stranded on the shores of Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian last week has finally returned to the sea after being freed from the beach.

The Shayna Michelle shrimp boat washed ashore near 22nd Avenue at the Williams Street beach access on Friday (September 30) when the powerful storm swept across the South Carolina coast, per WPDE, leaving behind flood streets and several damaged piers in its wake.

The crew was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday after the boat experienced engine issues about two miles offshore as it attempted to reach Holden Beach before the hurricane made landfall. No one was on board at the time the boat, which is owned by North Carolina-based Holden Beach Seafood, washed ashore.

Crews and boats from around the area worked to pull the boat back to sea, and, after several days, it was finally freed from its temporary beachside spot on Tuesday (October 4) afternoon. WDPE meteorologist Ed Piotrowski shared video on Twitter of the Shayna Michell sailing across the now-smooth surf as onlookers watched it begin its journey back home.