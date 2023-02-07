Snoop Dogg Smashes Record In Texas, But It's Not What You Think

Snoop Dogg is setting records in Texas — but not in the way you might think.

A Texas teen broke a Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo record Saturday (February 4) with the sale of her Grand Champion Steer, named Snoop Dogg, which was sold for a staggering $440,000! The sale to Fort Worth-based insurance broker group Higginbotham & Associates marks the highest sale on record at the rodeo, beating last year's sale of a black cross named Steve for $310,000, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

"It felt like time stopped. I was in complete disbelief. I was in shock, It all seems like a blur," Sadie Wampler said, ABC 7 reports.