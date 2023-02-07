Snoop Dogg Smashes Record In Texas, But It's Not What You Think
By Dani Medina
February 7, 2023
Snoop Dogg is setting records in Texas — but not in the way you might think.
A Texas teen broke a Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo record Saturday (February 4) with the sale of her Grand Champion Steer, named Snoop Dogg, which was sold for a staggering $440,000! The sale to Fort Worth-based insurance broker group Higginbotham & Associates marks the highest sale on record at the rodeo, beating last year's sale of a black cross named Steve for $310,000, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
"It felt like time stopped. I was in complete disbelief. I was in shock, It all seems like a blur," Sadie Wampler said, ABC 7 reports.
A new record has been set! Sadie Wampler sells her Grand Champion Steer for $440,000 to Higginbotham.Posted by Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Saturday, February 4, 2023
The 15-year-old from Canyon was one of nearly 1,500 children who participated in the Jr. Steer Show during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's final week. Wampler, who represented Randall County 4-H, couldn't help but "beam" when her steer was purchased — and it turns out Snoop Dogg's price tag was the insurance brokers' cap for the day.
"These are wonderful people. They work so hard to get to this point, a lot of travel, a lot of showing, a lot of work and we're just really blessed to be part of it," Higginbotham & Associates CEO Rusty Reid said, the news outlet reports.
The $440,000 Wampler got in the sale will go toward her college education — she plans to study animal science at Texas A&M. Despite her winning, parting ways with Snoop Dogg will be a tough moment for the 15-year-old. "I spend more time with him than anyone else in my life. He's like my best friend," she said.