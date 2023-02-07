Woodpeckers Store 700 Pounds Of Acorns Inside Wall Of California Home

A California pest control company caught woodpeckers packing nuts into the walls of a residential property in Santa Rosa last month and shared photos of the unique finding to their Facebook page. Nick's Extreme Pest Control was working at the house when they came across a wall full of acorns. They were able to fill up eight full garbage bags with acorns, weighing in at 700 pounds.

"Came across this on a job. Bird was a bit of a hoarder. Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this," the Facebook post read.