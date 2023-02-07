Woodpeckers Store 700 Pounds Of Acorns Inside Wall Of California Home
By Logan DeLoye
February 7, 2023
A California pest control company caught woodpeckers packing nuts into the walls of a residential property in Santa Rosa last month and shared photos of the unique finding to their Facebook page. Nick's Extreme Pest Control was working at the house when they came across a wall full of acorns. They were able to fill up eight full garbage bags with acorns, weighing in at 700 pounds.
"Came across this on a job. Bird was a bit of a hoarder. Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this," the Facebook post read.
Came across this on a job. Bird was a bit of a hoarder. Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this.Posted by Nick’s Extreme Pest Control on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Photos show the acorns flooding out of the wall as the worker continues to pull more from within the insulation. In order to get the acorns out of the wall, the worker cut a small hole into the drywall. NEWS4FSA mentioned that the busy hoarding birds likely pierced small holes in the wall from the outside of the house to pack the acorns in overtime. The initial Facebook post reporting the incident has garnered an abundance of engagement since being shared on January 25th. Nearly 800 people have interacted with the post and 600 people have shared it.