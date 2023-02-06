Large Boulders Surge Down California Cliff, Homes Evacuated

Five homes located near a cliff in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country have been evacuated as result of a landslide. According to KTLA, these homes were "yellow tagged" after the incident occurred, meaning that those inhabiting the home should take precautions as "habitability is limited." The houses that were yellow tagged are located inside of a new housing development.

KTLA mentioned that large boulders slid down the cliffside during the incident, slamming into a concrete sidewalk beneath them. Much of the sidewalk was broken as a result of the falling rock. Though the houses themselves did not fall off of the cliff, residents were told to leave as a precaution of what is possible as erosion continues. The specific area in which the landslide took place is currently blocked off to traffic while local authorities asses the damages. Residents who live in homes that are yellow tagged may still return to their property, but homes that are "red tagged" are deemed as entirely uninhabitable due to the level of damage that strikes the property and the risk factors that residents are subject to because of their location.

Information regarding the cause of the landslide has not been released as damage assessments continue.