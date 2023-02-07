WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler Hospitalized: Report

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler has reportedly been hospitalized due to "a serious medical episode" that occurred while he was "staying at his condo in Florida" on Monday (February 6) afternoon, PWInsider.com reports.

Lawler was reportedly having lunch with friends when the episode took place. The website said it "learned of the issue" Monday night but opted not to report it at the time "out of respect to Lawler and his family."

ActionNews5 in Memphis reports that Lawler suffered a stroke in Fort Myers and underwent surgery.

The report was published after fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton shared a photo of Lawler and wrote that he hoped Lawler was going to be okay on his Twitter account Tuesday (February 7).

"Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time," Morton added. "Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future."