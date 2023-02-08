NFL Rookie Wins $514,000 Jackpot At Las Vegas Casino

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Ronnie Rivers got a big payday during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Rivers hit a mega jackpot on Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace, winning $514,837 on Saturday (February 4), a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The rookie was in Las Vegas to celebrate his and his mom's birthday while the league's Pro Bowl flag football game and lead-up events were also taking place in the city.

Rivers' winnings nearly matched his rookie salary of $515,670 in 2022 and far exceeded the $84,000 he would've earned as a member of the NFC Pro Bowl roster for winning the game, as well as the $42,000 made by members of the AFC roster. The former Fresno State standout said he plans to use the money won to buy a house, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.