NFL Rookie Wins $514,000 Jackpot At Las Vegas Casino
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2023
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Ronnie Rivers got a big payday during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.
Rivers hit a mega jackpot on Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace, winning $514,837 on Saturday (February 4), a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The rookie was in Las Vegas to celebrate his and his mom's birthday while the league's Pro Bowl flag football game and lead-up events were also taking place in the city.
Rivers' winnings nearly matched his rookie salary of $515,670 in 2022 and far exceeded the $84,000 he would've earned as a member of the NFC Pro Bowl roster for winning the game, as well as the $42,000 made by members of the AFC roster. The former Fresno State standout said he plans to use the money won to buy a house, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
.@CaesarsRewards guest and @RamsNFL player Ronnie Rivers hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot this weekend winning $514,837 on 3-card poker!— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) February 6, 2023
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/EVjQISUiUG
Rivers went undrafted in 2022 before signing with the Arizona Cardinals on May 2, 2022 and being released on August 14. The 24-year-old also signed with the Seattle Seahawks on August 24 before being waived four days later.
Rivers was signed to the Rams' practice squad on September 15 and elevated to the team's active roster on November 26, appearing in eight games and recording 21 yards on nine rushing attempts, as well as five receptions for 29 yards.