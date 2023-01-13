Sean McVay Makes Decision On Future With Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the team of his plans to return for the 2023 season, the Rams announced on their official Twitter account Friday (January 13).

The confirmation comes after McVay said he planned to take the "appropriate time" to make a decision on his future during his end-of-season press conference earlier this week, noting that he had to figure out "the best way to continue to move forward in the right way to be the best coach that you can possibly be" at the time via ESPN.

The Rams are coming off a 5-12 record in 2022 -- the worst season during McVay's tenure -- just months removed after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI last February.