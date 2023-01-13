Sean McVay Makes Decision On Future With Rams
By Jason Hall
January 13, 2023
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the team of his plans to return for the 2023 season, the Rams announced on their official Twitter account Friday (January 13).
The confirmation comes after McVay said he planned to take the "appropriate time" to make a decision on his future during his end-of-season press conference earlier this week, noting that he had to figure out "the best way to continue to move forward in the right way to be the best coach that you can possibly be" at the time via ESPN.
The Rams are coming off a 5-12 record in 2022 -- the worst season during McVay's tenure -- just months removed after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI last February.
Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 13, 2023
Los Angeles was plagued with numerous injuries, which included starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
McVay, 36, signed an extension during the 2022 offseason that runs through 2026, which coincided with the Rams giving general manager Les Snead a new deal that also expires at the same time.
McVay was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history (30) when hired by the Rams in 2017 and the youngest to win a Super Bowl (36).
The Rams had made the playoffs during five of McVay's first six seasons, which included winning the NFC West three times and making the Super Bowl twice.
McVay's success has led to a shift in NFL teams hiring younger, offensive-minded coaches, many of which have served as his coordinators including Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.