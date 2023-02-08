Roger Waters Rerecorded 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Without Pink Floyd

It has been quite the week for Roger Waters, and it's only Wednesday! Just two days ago, David Gilmour's wife smeared the singer-songwriter on Twitter, calling him an "antisemitic...Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac," and Waters' former Pink Floyd bandmate quoted her tweet, agreeing with what she said.

Now, Waters has revealed that he rerecorded Pink Floyd's seminal album The Dark Side of the Moon without his former bandmates. "I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon," he said in an interview with The Telegraph. "Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So... blah!”

The writer, Tristram Fane Saunders, was able to listen to the new version of the album and gave his thoughts on it. "'Time' that young man’s lament for mortality, sounds terrific with his old man’s timbre. 'Breathe' is wonderfully reimagined as a slow, acoustic groove. A country-tinged 'Money' could be a late Johnny Cash cut, with Waters growling charismatically at the very bottom of his register," he wrote. "But, surprisingly, Waters seems to have decided that what was wrong with the original album’s beautiful instrumental tracks was that they didn’t have Waters talking all over them. Now they do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Waters went after his former bandmates, trashing their abilities. "They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say. They are not artists!" he said. "They have no ideas, not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy.”

Waters' version of The Dark Side of the Moon is reportedly coming out in May. Interestingly enough, it was supposed to come out in March, and that just so happens to be when a 50th anniversary edition of the album is set to release.