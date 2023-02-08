This Restaurant Serves The Best Lobster Roll In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

February 8, 2023

Lobster Roll
Photo: E+

Who doesn't love a classic lobster roll with a side of melted butter? There is one restaurant in Georgia that uses the highest quality ingredients to craft this delicious dish for customers far and wide.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best lobster roll in all of Georgia can be found at Lapeer Seafood Market in Alpharetta. This lobster roll is also rated among the best in the entire country.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best lobster roll in all of Georgia:

"You can expect sleek, chic black and white decor, lots of big, bright windows, quite a few trendy lighting fixtures, endless Instagram opportunities, and a cool Caribbean flair when you visit Lapeer Seafood Market in Alpharetta, Georgia. You can also expect high-quality ingredients and sheer deliciousness when it comes to everything on their menu, to such a degree that we absolutely had to include their lobster roll on this list. This seafood delight can be ordered with either cold tarragon mayonnaise or warm lemon butter. The meal is topped off with "voodoo chips" on the side for the most heavenly summertime staple order you can get."

For more of the best lobster rolls across the country visit tastingtable.com.

