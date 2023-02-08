This Is Colorado's Most Romantic Hotel

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 8, 2023

Couple wearing a blanket
Photo: Getty Images

When a couple wants to spend some time together, a hotel can set the stage for some good ole romance. These accommodations can have their own restaurants, fun amenities like heated bathtubs, and be near some unforgettable locations.

If you're looking to have a lover's getaway, look no further than Reader's Digest. The esteemed website picked every state's most romantic hotel, from historic spots and lavish inns to thrilling resorts.

According to writers, Colorado's top spot is Viceroy Snowmass! Here's why this acclaimed hotel was chosen:

"With 173 ski-in, ski-out accommodations, couples experience the ultimate ski weekend at Viceroy Snowmass. The beautifully designed hotel offers access to a winter wonderland during the colder months, and it’s a beautiful place to stay all through the year. No matter when you come, the hotel offers in-room amenities like deep-soaking tubs, in-room massages, and private chef services to encourage relaxation and romance."

According to the hotel's website, you can also look forward to spa days, sleigh rides, ice skating, nearby tours and trails, and nighttime activities. They even host weddings!

You can find the Viceroy Snowmass at 130 Wood Rd in Snowmass Village.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on RD's website.

