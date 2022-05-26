Here's The Best Date Night Restaurant In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
May 26, 2022
You don't need to wait until Valentine's Day to do something special for your significant other. Whether date nights are common or something to do once in a while, food is usually part of the equation. Couples love to head to ritzy, upscale restaurants for those special milestones, like birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions. Sometimes they just enjoy the cozy ambiance and fine dining experience.
Whether you're celebrating or just there for a good time, there are many restaurants ready to serve you and your partner. That's why LoveFood found the best restaurants in every state for date nights, including Colorado: Rioja!
Writers explained why they chose this award-winning restaurant:
"The ambience, divine pasta dishes and perfectly paired wines make Rioja, a restaurant inspired by Mediterranean ingredients, a real winner. The restaurant is also popular for innovative brunch dishes with cocktails like fruity, fragrant sangria – in case you prefer a day date."
If you're not feeling dinner, this spot also serves brunch and has happy hour every day from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
You can find Rioja at 1431 Larimer St. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and carryout.
