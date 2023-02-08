Washington Spot Has One Of The Best Winter Hikes In America

The winter months are marked by snow, freezing weather, and the urge to wrap yourself in blankets. That doesn't stop adventurous hikers from walking lengthy trails, scaling mountains, or just getting a taste of nature. You may enjoy a more serene and quiet experience since there are fewer people around (and fewer bugs)!

That's why Cheapism found America's best places for an amazing winter hike. According to the list, Washington is home to one of these top spots: the Boulder River Trail in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Here's why it was chosen:

"Stretch your legs along the Boulder River Trail in one of the most visited forests in the country. Off the Mountain Loop Highway near the North Cascades, this relatively easy and popular riverside hike ambles through a mossy old-growth forest as it passes multiple waterfalls. The family-friendly trail is less crowded than many other hikes near Seattle, especially in the winter. Boulder River Falls, a frequent turnaround point, is a 3-mile round trip hike, but the trail can be followed to the end for a 8.6-mile round trip. Take time to admire the forest fairyland's dripping moss and one of the state's most beautiful waterfalls."