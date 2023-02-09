Beck, Weezer, Fall Out Boy & More Perform Tribute To The Beach Boys

The Recording Academy once again took over the Dolby theater last night (February 8, four days after the 2023 Grammy Awards Ceremony, to film an all-star special dedicated to the Beach Boys.

All the surviving Beach Boys, including Brian Wilson, sat together to watch the wide-variety of stars covering their songs. The performance featured some big names in alternative music, including Beck, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent and Fall Out Boy. Icons from other genres were also represented in the lineup, including John Legend, Lady A, Pentatonix, Little Big Town and Charlie Puth.

The special is set to air later this year on CBS and live and on demand on Paramount+ —but luckily for us, some audience members filmed the event on their cell phones, so we don't have to wait that long to see some of the performances. Check them out below.

8-time Grammy Winner He Beck performed "Sloop John B."